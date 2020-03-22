Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darcy Ivory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darcy Lee Ivory

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darcy Lee Ivory Obituary
Mr. Darcy Lee Ivory

Mr. Ivory, 45, passed Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. He obtained his GED, attended Harris-Stowe State University and was a forklift driver for Schuetz Packaging.

Funeral Services 11 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. Apostle Andre Cranford, Officiant.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darcy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -