|
|
Mr. Darcy Lee Ivory
Mr. Ivory, 45, passed Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. He obtained his GED, attended Harris-Stowe State University and was a forklift driver for Schuetz Packaging.
Funeral Services 11 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. Apostle Andre Cranford, Officiant.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020