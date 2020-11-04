Daria (Tomanski) MikulakDaria Mikulak, 68, of Maumee, OH, much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away, Friday, October 30, 2020, following a short illness while under the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio.Born January 15, 1952, in Toledo, Ohio, Daria attended St. Hedwig and St. Adalbert elementary schools, and was a proud Polar Bear of the Woodward High School class of 1970 and was currently serving on the 50th Class Reunion Planning Committee. She was also a member of the last class of the Riverside School of Nursing, graduating in 1974. Following her graduation, Daria began her nursing career at Riverside Hospital. Her career there spanned nearly three decades and lead her to the position of Surgical Manager until she left the institution in 2001. After a short break she returned to the Mercy System at St. Charles Hospital as the Manager of Surgery, and shortly after became the Director of Surgical Services until finally hanging up her scrubs and starting in a new direction in her nursing career. In 2009 Daria then made the move to Risk Management at St. Anne Hospital where she retired from in 2014 and continued to volunteer in Risk Management at St. Vincent Medical Center until now.When not spending time with her family, Daria loved to travel, attend concerts, visit wineries, and play the slots at casinos both local and afar. She was a woman of many creative talents including flower arranging, ceramics and cooking that she shared with others. More than one Toledo-area family has a photo of a dramatic multi-tiered cake in their wedding album, designed and crafted by Daria Mikulak.Daria is survived by her husband of 48 years, Michael Joseph; daughter, Jennifer Mikulak; grandson, John Robert "JR" Henderson; sister, Denise (Tomanski) Meyer; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Michael) Sbrocchi, Peggy (Dave) Thomas, and Dawn (Michael) Black; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Esther Tomanski; parents-in-law, Mike Mikulak and Joan Largent; brothers, Leonard Lyle Tomanski and Christopher Charles Tomanski; sister-in-law, Mary Tomanski; and brother-in-law, James Meyer Sr. The dear friends, co-workers and extended family who loved her and will miss her are too numerous to mention. They were always in her heart. Daria's family would like to thank the caregivers at Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their service and kindness.Friends may call at the Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo, OH, Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Services will be conducted at the funeral home, Friday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with procession and interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery, 1595 W. River Rd., Maumee, OH. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.