(News story) Daria Mikulak, 68, a nurse promoted to hospital positions of increasing responsibility who was known for her attentiveness to both patient care and friendships, died Friday in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, South Detroit Avenue.
She had cancer, said her husband, Michael Mikulak.
Mrs. Mikulak of Monclova Township retired in 2014 after five years as risk manager at Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital. She drew on her longstanding experience as a nurse and in hospitals to monitor the incident reporting system. To lessen potential risk, she assessed processes and recommended changes, said Denise Fowler, director of risk and insurance for the Toledo and Lima markets of Bon Secours Mercy Health.
She also fielded questions or concerns about risk from any staff member - physicians to housekeepers to administrators.
"She touched many lives, because she had worked at every single Toledo facility for Mercy Health," Ms. Fowler said. "Daria was probably one of the kindest people you'd ever want to meet."
Before the coronavirus pandemic, Mrs. Mikulak volunteered at least weekly in risk management at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Her colleagues lived vicariously through stories she shared of retirement travel.
"Daria dedicated her life to her daughter and her grandson, JR," Ms. Fowler said. "She planned activities for that family and really motivated all of us to be a better person. Daria was a friend who was a friend."
She was born Jan. 15, 1952, to Esther and Leonard Tomanski and grew up in North Toledo. She was a 1970 graduate of Woodward High School, where she took part in school plays and speech tournaments.
She was a 1974 graduate of the former Riverside Hospital's school of nursing.
"She just had it in her. She knew she wanted to do it," her husband, and high school sweetheart, said.
She became surgical manager at Riverside, which by the late 1990s was part of the Mercy Health system. She left Riverside in 2001 and, after a break, became manager of surgery at Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital in Oregon. She later was director of surgical services, before becoming St. Anne's risk manager.
"I talk with people now - it was her caring. She wanted to do a good job," her husband said. "She had an ability to learn. She was a hard worker. She kept striving to do better."
Robin King, a close friend for 35 years, said: "She put her whole heart and soul into every position she held. We used to call her Dr. Daria, because if we had any questions, we called her.
"We could play off each other, and she had a serious side. She stayed by my side when I lost my husband. We both lifted each other up when we were down by making jokes, and we could laugh at ourselves," Mrs. King said. "We both liked to have fun and be friendly with people."
Mrs. Mikulak learned cake decorating from her mother and for years made elaborate, tiered wedding cakes. It wasn't a business, but as word of her artistry spread, her creations graced celebrations beyond family and friends.
Surviving are her husband, Michael Mikulak, whom she married April 12, 1972; daughter, Jennifer Mikulak; sister, Denise Meyer, and a grandson.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at the Urbanski Funeral Home, 5055 Secor Road, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday. The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.