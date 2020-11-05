Dear Mike and Jenny,

Daria has a special place in my heart because we stood next to each other in Mrs. Quay's office in February of 1974 to receive our graduation diplomas. We traveled an unusual path to get our nursing degrees, together, and whenever I think of going to Akron for our pediatric rotation, I see her beautiful face. I am so grateful for her being with me there, and I feel she is one of the guardian angels in my life because of that. I am also, so grateful for having reconnected with her recently.

May your beautiful memories ease the loss of not having her with you every day. God bless.

Jeanne Weaner

Classmate