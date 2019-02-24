Darla D. Fleck - Willis



Darla D. Willis, 52, of Toledo, Ohio and formerly of Temperance, MI, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019. Born June 5, 1966, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Melvin and Ann (Beaufait) Fleck. Darla was a loving and caring person, who would do anything for family and friends. She will be greatly missed.



Darla is survived by her loving mother, Ann Fleck; brothers, Melvin "Kent" and Troy Fleck; nieces, Annette and Baleigh Fleck; nephews, Jeremy, Justin and Kyle Fleck and former husband, Lenny Willis. She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin "Craig" Fleck.



A gathering will be from 5:30 - 7:30 pm, Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Monroe County Library, Bedford Branch, 8575 Jackman Rd, Temperance, MI 48182. The family wishes to thank Edward Castor for being a long time friend and employer. Since Darla had a love for animals, the family would ask that any donations be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society. Arrangements by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, MI.



pawlakfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019