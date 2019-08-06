Home

Services
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Andrew United Methodist
3620 Heatherdowns Blvd.
Toledo, OH
Darla Jean Myles


1942 - 2019
Darla Jean Myles

Darla Jean Myles, 76, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. She was born on September 27, 1942 to George and Thelma Myles of Liberty Center. Darla was greeted by a delighted big sister, Ilean. The two sisters (born 10 years apart) became the best of friends, sharing adventures together until Ilean's death in 2010.

Darla graduated from Liberty Center High School, and the University of Toledo. She was employed at Owens Corning, Standard Register and JK Business Graphics until her retirement. It was at Standard Register where she became Don Warner's administrative assistant and lifelong friend.

Darla became a beloved member of Don and Debbie Warner's family. She leaves to cherish her memory Don and Debbie Warner, Sam and Katie Warner, Laurie and Nick Lake, Ethan and Logan Lake, and Maddison, Jack, Delaney and Brooklyn Warner who will truly miss their "Auntie Darla."

Darla will be missed by her many beloved friends, and her Liberty Center and Deshler family members.

As a devoted member of the Church of St. Andrew United Methodist, Darla gave of her time and talents, volunteering for many committee activities and fundraisers. She loved arranging flowers for the seasons in the church year.

Funeral services will be held at Church of St. Andrew United Methodist, 3620 Heatherdowns Blvd. Toledo, Ohio on Friday, August 9, 2019. Friends may meet at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate Darla's life and friendship with services to begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Heath-Colton Cemetery, Henry Co. Ohio. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Church of St. Andrews.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019
