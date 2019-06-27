Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
VFW Post 8598
105 S Main St
Swanton, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Darla Reese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darla Jean Reese

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Darla Jean Reese Obituary
Darla Jean Reese

Darla Jean Reese, 60, departed this life on June 17th at 4:05 AM at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York. She was born in Toledo, to Betty and Frederick, where she spent a good portion of her life before relocating to New York. Darla was a fun-loving and joyful person. She contributed love and laughter to the people in her life, and her effervescent personality was contagious. Darla had a great appreciation for music; those that knew her have a hard time recalling memories where she wasn't singing, dancing, or didn't have the radio on. In addition to the aforementioned, Darla was a loving mother and grandmother.

Darla is survived by her son, Shane; her grandchildren, Nickolaus and Hanna; significant other, Tony; her mother, Betty; her siblings, Debbie, Laurie, Nancy, Sam, and Edward; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Daniel; her stepbrother Richard, and her stepfather Emmett.

Loved ones are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 13th, from 1-4 PM at the VFW Post 8598, located at 105 S Main St., Swanton OH 43558.

Published in The Blade on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.