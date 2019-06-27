Darla Jean Reese



Darla Jean Reese, 60, departed this life on June 17th at 4:05 AM at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York. She was born in Toledo, to Betty and Frederick, where she spent a good portion of her life before relocating to New York. Darla was a fun-loving and joyful person. She contributed love and laughter to the people in her life, and her effervescent personality was contagious. Darla had a great appreciation for music; those that knew her have a hard time recalling memories where she wasn't singing, dancing, or didn't have the radio on. In addition to the aforementioned, Darla was a loving mother and grandmother.



Darla is survived by her son, Shane; her grandchildren, Nickolaus and Hanna; significant other, Tony; her mother, Betty; her siblings, Debbie, Laurie, Nancy, Sam, and Edward; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Daniel; her stepbrother Richard, and her stepfather Emmett.



Loved ones are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 13th, from 1-4 PM at the VFW Post 8598, located at 105 S Main St., Swanton OH 43558.



