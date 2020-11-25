Darleen BealsDarleen Beals, age 76, of Oregon, Ohio passed away peacefully at home on November 22, 2020. Darleen was born January 2, 1944, the only child of Joyce (Piper) and LeGrand Dieball. Darleen grew up in Point Place, Ohio, and believed it was "the best place, any place". Darleen earned her nursing degree and during her long career worked at several of the local hospitals and nursing facilities. Darleen was an AVID volunteer in our community dedicated to Rescue Mental Health, Rape Crisis, and a proud CASA advocate in the courtroom as well as a professional volunteer for Lucas County Prosecutors Office Domestic Violence Division. Darleen received many awards, proclamations, and recognitions in her lifetime most recently Darleen was the recipient of the Prestigious Power of One award honoring her work, sacrifice, and commitment to giving back to her community. Darleen retired in 2019 and enjoyed crafting, shopping, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.Left to cherish her memory are her children, David (Pam) Mikolajczyk, Dean (Heidi) Mikolajczyk and Dion (Traci) Mikolajczyk; grandchildren, Dion Jr., Taylor, Church, Emilee, and Ian; great-grandchild, Chevelle. Darleen was preceded in death by her loving husband, William Beals; stepson, Terry Beals; and brother, Robert Burks.A celebration of life will be planned for spring 2021.