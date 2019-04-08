|
|
Darlene Anne Reyome
Darlene Anne Reyome, age 81, of Temperance, passed away April 6, 2019 at Otterbein Nursing Perrysburg. Darlene was born October 23, 1937 in Toledo to Delbert and Beatrice (Balk) Locke.
In addition to her parents, Darlene was also preceded in death by her husband Donald Moshier and grandson, Bradly Smith. She is survived by her husband, Jerry F. Reyome, children, Dawn (Dr. James) Metzger, Denise (Eric) Timm, Donna (Terry) Smith, Darrell (Chris) Higbie, Tamie (Ken) McFeggan, Jerry (Kari) Reyome, Jr., Tracy Reyome, 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren,.
The family will receive guests Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home followed by burial follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Darlene's memory in honor of her grandson Bradly.
To leave a special message for Darlene's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019