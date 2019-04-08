Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Darlene Anne Reyome, age 81, of Temperance, passed away April 6, 2019 at Otterbein Nursing Perrysburg. Darlene was born October 23, 1937 in Toledo to Delbert and Beatrice (Balk) Locke.

In addition to her parents, Darlene was also preceded in death by her husband Donald Moshier and grandson, Bradly Smith. She is survived by her husband, Jerry F. Reyome, children, Dawn (Dr. James) Metzger, Denise (Eric) Timm, Donna (Terry) Smith, Darrell (Chris) Higbie, Tamie (Ken) McFeggan, Jerry (Kari) Reyome, Jr., Tracy Reyome, 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren,.

The family will receive guests Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home followed by burial follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Darlene's memory in honor of her grandson Bradly.

To leave a special message for Darlene's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019
