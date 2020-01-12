|
Darlene J. Williams
Darlene J. Williams, 82, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Hillsdale Hospital. She was born May 2, 1937 in Toledo to Anthony and Ruth (Koenig) Maenle. She married Melvin Williams and he survives.
Funeral services for Darlene Williams will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Reading, MI. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading. Visitation will be on Monday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020