Darlene Jean (Benner) McCartney Darlene Jean (Benner) McCartney, April 30, 1959- April 11, 2020. Preceded in death mother, Linda Linder; grandparents of Carl and Olive McCartney and brother, James Benner. She is survived by her father, John Benner (Sun City, FL); brother, John Benner (Wildomar, CA); nephews, Joshua, Jensen, Jordan and Jacob Benner (Los Angeles, CA). She also leaves behind many dear friends that helped support her in life at the Northwest Ohio Developmental Center and her dear Friend and guardian, Daneen Duncan and her friend she called "Daddy", Dan Housepian. She loved working and worked at Lott Industries until 2016 when she went to a community job at U-first. She loved the opportunities she had to make money and make friends. She loved bowling, video games, bingo and playing "UNO" and "Trouble" as well as shopping and dining at every restaurant in Toledo. In 1998 she participated in state special Olympic where she won a gold medal in bowling. She also loved Cedar Point trips and especially the roller coasters. Darlene loved to travel with or without assistance. Darlene's life was almost entirely supported in State Institutions (Developmental Centers) and the staff became her family. Her life may have seemed tragic or sad to many, but Darlene maintained a different outlook. Her escapades were numerous: some hilarious, some ridiculous, some dangerous, often involving literal escapes to cities across the country, conning bus or train employees into giving her free transportation. She was canny and clever with an extraordinary ability to work any system for her own benefit. While these activities were challenging at times, she still let people know she loved them and they loved her too. She slipped away for her final escape early Saturday morning from this world to her home in glory. Her many experiences will be remembered by many and stories will be told of her great travels and challenges. But most of all she will be missed because she let many of us get close to the person she wanted to be. www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.