Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Darlene L. Skiver


1930 - 2019
Darlene L. Skiver Obituary
Darlene L. Skiver

Darlene L. Skiver, 89, of Oregon, died Friday, November 8, 2019 at home. She was born August 13, 1930 in Toledo to Frank Leuck and Helen (Carlton). Darlene loved to garden and tended to both vegetables and flowers. She enjoyed spending time with her family and always made sure they were well loved.

Darlene is survived by her children, Constance L. ( Skiver) Grant, Douglas (Janet) Skiver, Alan Skiver, Michael Skiver, June (Randy) Peters, Daniel Skiver; nine grandkids; twenty-four great-grandchildren; and brother, Donnie (Shirley) Mulinix. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence Skiver; son, Dean Skiver; granddaughter, Dawn; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Isaac, Brady; father, Frank Leuck; mother, Helen (Don, Sr.) Mulinix; and two siblings.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Nov. 10, 2019
