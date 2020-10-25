Darlene Margaret Calcamuggio
Darlene Margaret Calcamuggio of Toledo, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Lakes of Sylvania at the age of 94. She was born in Toledo on March 24, 1926 to George and Eleanor Brown. Darlene graduated from Flower Hospital School of Nursing as a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corp
Following graduation, she married Glenn Calcamuggio and her second career began raising their three sons.
She enjoyed birdwatching, abstract art, and playing the organ. Camping and traveling in the U.S. and Canadian national parks also brought her great joy, especially in Interlochen, MI, where the family eventually bought their cottage.
An avid U of M fan, she tried to never miss watching a football game nor a Detroit Tigers baseball game.
Darlene had been an active member of Holy Cross and Grace Lutheran Churches.
Preceded in death by her husband, Glenn, she is survived by her sons, James (Sue) Calcamuggio, Larry (Diane) Calcamuggio and Mark (Chris) Calcamuggio; 10 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services were held privately for the family at Toledo Memorial Park with Pastor Mary Adelsberger of Memorial Lutheran Church officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The Toledo Zoo or the charity of the donor's choice
. The Family expresses their gratitude to Lakes of Sylvania for their care and support.
Arrangements entrusted to the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary.