Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Hankinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Mary Hankinson


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene Mary Hankinson Obituary
Darlene Mary Hankinson

Darlene Mary Hankinson was born March 22, 1945 and passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020. Darlene owned her own cleaning business and was a waitress for over 30 years. She enjoyed the company of her grandchildren, she loved playing rummy and attending craft shows.

Proceeded in death by her parents, Mary and John Spirko; loving companion, Ed Miller; and grandchild, Richie Jr. Survived by her caring kids, Robert, Rita (Marty), Richard (Melissa); grandchildren, Alicia, Brooke (Mario), Jake, Austin, Olivia, Darren; great grandchildren, Kaiden, Alianna, Lilliana and Audrey.

Due to the current pandemic, the family will host a celebration of life at a later date.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -