Darlene Mary Hankinson
Darlene Mary Hankinson was born March 22, 1945 and passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020. Darlene owned her own cleaning business and was a waitress for over 30 years. She enjoyed the company of her grandchildren, she loved playing rummy and attending craft shows.
Proceeded in death by her parents, Mary and John Spirko; loving companion, Ed Miller; and grandchild, Richie Jr. Survived by her caring kids, Robert, Rita (Marty), Richard (Melissa); grandchildren, Alicia, Brooke (Mario), Jake, Austin, Olivia, Darren; great grandchildren, Kaiden, Alianna, Lilliana and Audrey.
Due to the current pandemic, the family will host a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020