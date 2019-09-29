Home

Darlene P. "Aunt Dar" Beach Obituary
Darlene P. Beach, age 69, passed away at Kingston Care Center September 24th, 2019. She was born June 12th, 1950 to Louise and Eugene Beach. She was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School. For over 40 years, Darlene worked in the stock market industry, which she really loved.

Her hobbies were reading, any kind of sewing or knitting, and cooking.

She is survived by her younger brother, David E. Beach (Ann), younger sister, Carol A. Mills, nieces and nephews, and dear friends. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents and younger brother, Danny.

There will be a "Celebration of Life" Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Poco Piatti, 329 N Huron St., Toledo, 4-10pm. In lieu of flowers, gifts, etc., monetary donations will be accepted to help cover expenses.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
