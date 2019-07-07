Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene P. Cole


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene P. Cole Obituary
Darlene P. Cole

Darlene P. Cole, age 85, formerly of Hudson, Michigan, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was born on September 10, 1933 to Louis and Helen (Thompson) Gibson in Zanesville, Ohio. On March 20, 1954 Darlene married the love of her life, Ivan E. "Bud" Cole in Toledo and they celebrated 62 years of marriage. Most important to Darlene was her family, they were her everything. For a number of years she provided child care in her home and was a talented cake decorator. When her health allowed her to attend church, she was very involved and volunteered much of her time.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jon (Donna) Cole, Dennis (Phyllis) Cole, Kathy (Lee) Anderson, Ivan (Sam) Cole and Sandy (Larry) Kowalski; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and sisters in law, Daryl, Ellen and Margie. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Cole; sisters, Sharon and Leanora and brothers, Chuck and Robbie.

The family will receive guests on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with her Funeral Service starting Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park with Rev. Dale Hedblad officiating.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Darlene's memory to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

To leave a special message for Darlene's family please visit,

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now