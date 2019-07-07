Darlene P. Cole



Darlene P. Cole, age 85, formerly of Hudson, Michigan, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was born on September 10, 1933 to Louis and Helen (Thompson) Gibson in Zanesville, Ohio. On March 20, 1954 Darlene married the love of her life, Ivan E. "Bud" Cole in Toledo and they celebrated 62 years of marriage. Most important to Darlene was her family, they were her everything. For a number of years she provided child care in her home and was a talented cake decorator. When her health allowed her to attend church, she was very involved and volunteered much of her time.



Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jon (Donna) Cole, Dennis (Phyllis) Cole, Kathy (Lee) Anderson, Ivan (Sam) Cole and Sandy (Larry) Kowalski; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and sisters in law, Daryl, Ellen and Margie. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Cole; sisters, Sharon and Leanora and brothers, Chuck and Robbie.



The family will receive guests on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with her Funeral Service starting Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park with Rev. Dale Hedblad officiating.



Memorial Contributions may be made in Darlene's memory to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



Published in The Blade on July 7, 2019