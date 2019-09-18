The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home of Rossford
830 Lime City Road
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Vavrik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene R. Vavrik


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene R. Vavrik Obituary
Darlene R Vavrik

Darlene R. Vavrik, 79, of Rossford, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 10, 1939, to John and Thelma (Scharff) Kaminski. Darlene was a 1957 graduate of Waite High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society and the Zetalethean Literary Society. On July 20, 1963, she married Frank Vavrik and together they raised two daughters. After an early career in the patent office at Libby Owens Ford, Darlene chose to devote her life to home and family.

She found great joy in visiting the Marblehead Lighthouse with her husband for birthdays and anniversaries and making the holidays special for her family.

Darlene was known for being fun-loving with a great sense of humor and never had a bad thing to say about anyone. She loved reading, Hallmark movies, playing Jeopardy, watching the Cleveland Indians, attending library programs and all of her daughter's and grandchildren's events. She had a love for Polish and Czech food and music, often traveling with her husband to various festivals throughout Ohio. Strong in her faith, Darlene was a member of All Saints Catholic Church.

Now reunited with her husband of 52 years, Frank, she is survived by daughters Kristine (Brian) Goldsmith and Karen (Andrew) Boedeker; grandchildren Christian and Brandon Goldsmith and Summer Boedeker; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Molly and Eugene Jakubec and several nieces and nephews. She will also be greatly missed by many long-time friends and neighbors.

Visitation will be at Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home of Rossford, 830 Lime City Road on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church where family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Fort Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg.

We would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving and compassionate care provided to our beloved mom. Memorial contributions in Darlene's memory can be made to All Saints Catholic Church or the Rossford Public Library. On-line expressions of sympathy can be sent to walkerfuneralhomes.com

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now