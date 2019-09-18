|
Darlene R Vavrik
Darlene R. Vavrik, 79, of Rossford, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 10, 1939, to John and Thelma (Scharff) Kaminski. Darlene was a 1957 graduate of Waite High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society and the Zetalethean Literary Society. On July 20, 1963, she married Frank Vavrik and together they raised two daughters. After an early career in the patent office at Libby Owens Ford, Darlene chose to devote her life to home and family.
She found great joy in visiting the Marblehead Lighthouse with her husband for birthdays and anniversaries and making the holidays special for her family.
Darlene was known for being fun-loving with a great sense of humor and never had a bad thing to say about anyone. She loved reading, Hallmark movies, playing Jeopardy, watching the Cleveland Indians, attending library programs and all of her daughter's and grandchildren's events. She had a love for Polish and Czech food and music, often traveling with her husband to various festivals throughout Ohio. Strong in her faith, Darlene was a member of All Saints Catholic Church.
Now reunited with her husband of 52 years, Frank, she is survived by daughters Kristine (Brian) Goldsmith and Karen (Andrew) Boedeker; grandchildren Christian and Brandon Goldsmith and Summer Boedeker; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Molly and Eugene Jakubec and several nieces and nephews. She will also be greatly missed by many long-time friends and neighbors.
Visitation will be at Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home of Rossford, 830 Lime City Road on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church where family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Fort Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg.
We would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving and compassionate care provided to our beloved mom. Memorial contributions in Darlene's memory can be made to All Saints Catholic Church or the Rossford Public Library. On-line expressions of sympathy can be sent to walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 18, 2019