Darlene Ryan



Darlene Ryan went home to Heaven on May 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by many loved ones, including her parents, Paul and Shirley Barror, Brother Jeff Barror, Special Aunt Ruthie Parker, G- Grandma Laycock and most precious Granddaughter Lindsey. Momma Dar or Nana, as she was lovingly known, was born on December 6, 1951. She graduated Whitney High School and at Owens Technical College to become a RN. She was employed at St. Charles Hospital for 18 years followed by Toledo Mental Health Center for an additional 20. She was a third generation Point Placer.



This tells you about her history but does not come close to sharing how much she loved her family and was beloved by so many. Every Christmas she was known for her elaborate cookies and candies. She did not partake in the eating as much as the creating amazing cookie,homemade/ hand painted chocolates for all that she loved. See, she never did things for herself but always in the love of others. Nana is also known for her love of making strawberry jam and homemade apple pies. She was the "professional" cake baker for all. She always worked the night shift so she could spend time with her family.



Momma Dar was an amazing Mom to two girls, Angela(Scott) Ryan, Kate (Bryan) Schwartz. She has 5 living Grandchildren. Dan, Luke, Emily Tiffani and Michael . While she LOVED being a Mom, she relished being a Nana. She is also survived by her former husband, Dan (Beverly) Ryan. She has had many special people in her life, her sisters Karen Williams and Joyce Kasprzak, Jan Gerkensmeyer and Mary Brown, Sister in law Sue Barror. She was super close to her "adopted daughters" Brandie Kasprzak and Lynn Weimer. She is survived by lots of others who love her and miss her! A huge thank you to niece Kimberly Kohlhofer and Great Lakes Caring for the amazing care at end of life.



Come help us celebrate The Woman, The Myth, The Legend... Darlene Ryan on May 26, 2019. Celebration of Life begins at 1 pm at Friendship Park Community Center 2930 131st Street, Toledo, Ohio 43611. Arrangements handled by Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419) 269-1111. Online condolences:



blanchardstrabler.com



Published in The Blade from May 21 to May 22, 2019