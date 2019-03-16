Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Darlene Sue (Mastin) Razook


1952 - 2019
Darlene Sue (Mastin) Razook Obituary
Darlene Sue (Mastin) Razook

Darlene Sue (Mastin) Razook, age 66, passed away on March 13, 2019. She was born on September 28, 1952, in Toledo, Ohio.

Darlene graduated from Whitney Vocational High School in Cosmetology. She worked at The State Hospital as a beautician and then at the Hair and Scalp Clinic. Darlene retired from Buckeye Cable System after 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, margaritas, shopping and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Darlene loved hosting parties and always looked forward to her Christmas Eve get-together.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Raechel (Khalid Henry) Mastin; mother, Frances Hemple; step-mother, Ardith Mastin; sisters, Denise Neiding, Debra (James) Prater; grandchildren, Khalid Henry II, Taj Henry and Kennady Henry and her dog, Reese. Darlene was preceded in death by her father, Clifford Mastin; sister, Dawn Moring; step-father, Jim Hemple and her dog, Maggie.

The family will receive guests on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 3-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). The Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday.

To leave condolences for Darlene's Family, please visit:www.NewcomerToledo.com.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 16, 2019
