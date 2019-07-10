Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene "Dene" Wells


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene "Dene" Wells Obituary
Darlene "Dene" Wells

Darlene "Dene" I. Wells, 89, of Temperance, Michigan, died Monday, July 8, 2019, in Woodhaven Health Care, Bowling Green, Ohio. Born April 19, 1930, in Napoleon, Ohio, she was the daughter of Theodore and Ione (Eisaman) Detmer. Dene was a graduate of Napoleon High School and later in life received her Associates Degree in Art from Monroe County Community College. She married Maurice "Muggs" G. Wells on June 19, 1948. He preceded her in death on June 30, 1985. Dene enjoyed reading, gardening, art and taught preschool at Love N Care Nursery. She was a lifelong member of Grace United Methodist Church in Samaria, Michigan and was instrumental the creation of Samaria Days.

She is survived by her loving children, Keith Wells, Kent (Debbie) Wells, Kurt (Barbara) Wells and Sheri (Jason) Wells-Jensen; sisters, Nancy (Kenneth) Lange and Sally Retting; 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Dene was also preceded in death by her brothers, Warren, Jerry and Jack Detmer and grandson, Benjamin Wells.

Visitation will be from 5-8 pm, Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, July 12, 2019. Interment will follow at Bedford Memorial Cemetery, Temperance, MI. Memorials may be made to or the .

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now