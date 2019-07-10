Darlene "Dene" Wells



Darlene "Dene" I. Wells, 89, of Temperance, Michigan, died Monday, July 8, 2019, in Woodhaven Health Care, Bowling Green, Ohio. Born April 19, 1930, in Napoleon, Ohio, she was the daughter of Theodore and Ione (Eisaman) Detmer. Dene was a graduate of Napoleon High School and later in life received her Associates Degree in Art from Monroe County Community College. She married Maurice "Muggs" G. Wells on June 19, 1948. He preceded her in death on June 30, 1985. Dene enjoyed reading, gardening, art and taught preschool at Love N Care Nursery. She was a lifelong member of Grace United Methodist Church in Samaria, Michigan and was instrumental the creation of Samaria Days.



She is survived by her loving children, Keith Wells, Kent (Debbie) Wells, Kurt (Barbara) Wells and Sheri (Jason) Wells-Jensen; sisters, Nancy (Kenneth) Lange and Sally Retting; 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Dene was also preceded in death by her brothers, Warren, Jerry and Jack Detmer and grandson, Benjamin Wells.



Visitation will be from 5-8 pm, Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, July 12, 2019. Interment will follow at Bedford Memorial Cemetery, Temperance, MI. Memorials may be made to or the .



Published in The Blade on July 10, 2019