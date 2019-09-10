|
|
Darrel J. Walentowski
Darrel J. Walentowski, 71 of Temperance, MI, died Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Ebeid Hospice Residence. Born September 15, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of John and Helen (Mills) Walentowski. A 1965 graduate from Bedford High School, he then served his country during the Vietnam war, where he was awarded the National Defense Medal and Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star.
Darrel married Carmen Hernandez on July 25, 1970. He was employed by All American Coach for 31 years, retiring this past June. Darrel was a member of the American Legion, Post 587 and an avid Detroit Lions Fans.
Darrel is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Carmen; sons, Darrel (Chad Richard Smith) Walentowski and Brian (Carissa) Walentowski; mother, Helen Walentowski; brothers, Dennis (Vickie) Walentowski and Gary Walentowski; sisters, Darlene (Randy) Graham and Priscilla (Mike) Finkenbiner; grandchildren, Camdyn and Ella; best friends, Frank, Don, Kevin and all the second family at All American Coach. He was preceded in death by his father.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where services will follow at 7:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Promedica Hospice.
pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019