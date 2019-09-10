Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrel Walentowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrel J. Walentowski


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darrel J. Walentowski Obituary
Darrel J. Walentowski

Darrel J. Walentowski, 71 of Temperance, MI, died Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Ebeid Hospice Residence. Born September 15, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of John and Helen (Mills) Walentowski. A 1965 graduate from Bedford High School, he then served his country during the Vietnam war, where he was awarded the National Defense Medal and Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star.

Darrel married Carmen Hernandez on July 25, 1970. He was employed by All American Coach for 31 years, retiring this past June. Darrel was a member of the American Legion, Post 587 and an avid Detroit Lions Fans.

Darrel is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Carmen; sons, Darrel (Chad Richard Smith) Walentowski and Brian (Carissa) Walentowski; mother, Helen Walentowski; brothers, Dennis (Vickie) Walentowski and Gary Walentowski; sisters, Darlene (Randy) Graham and Priscilla (Mike) Finkenbiner; grandchildren, Camdyn and Ella; best friends, Frank, Don, Kevin and all the second family at All American Coach. He was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where services will follow at 7:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Promedica Hospice.

pawlakfuneralhome.com
logo

Published in The Blade from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darrel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now