1/1
Darrel Wayne Gilliland
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darrel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darrel Wayne Gilliland

Darrel Wayne Gilliland, age 94, of Temperance, MI, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Hospice Ebeid Center in Sylvania, OH. He was born on April 23, 1926, to PD and Areatha Gilliland. Darrel worked at Bingham Stamping Plant most of his career. Darrel loved to travel with his loving wife and children to many destinations across the United States where they camped, played music, met many new friends and cherished their time together. Darrel and his wife Mildred were members of the Dulcimer Club and enjoyed traveling with the round dance and square dance clubs. Darrel also led the Music Jams at Zion Lutheran Church in Ottawa Lake, MI, where he was a longtime member.

His loving wife and best friend, Mildred Anna Gilliland, preceded Darrel in death in 2004. He is survived by his children, Arlene Andy of Ypsilanti, MI; sons, Dallas (Sue) of Ida, MI, Dwight (Mary Jo) Ottawa Lake, MI, Brian (Jean) of Toledo, and Marcus (Gabrielle) Gilliland of Atlanta GA; 20 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; brothers, Wilbur and Ronald (Flo) Gilliland.

Friends may call at Zion Lutheran Church, 8307 Memorial Highway, Ottawa Lake, MI, on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 4 pm until 7 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Riga Cemetery. Those wishing to give memorials are asked to consider Zion Lutheran Church. On-line condolances mey be left at

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved