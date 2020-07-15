Darrel Wayne GillilandDarrel Wayne Gilliland, age 94, of Temperance, MI, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Hospice Ebeid Center in Sylvania, OH. He was born on April 23, 1926, to PD and Areatha Gilliland. Darrel worked at Bingham Stamping Plant most of his career. Darrel loved to travel with his loving wife and children to many destinations across the United States where they camped, played music, met many new friends and cherished their time together. Darrel and his wife Mildred were members of the Dulcimer Club and enjoyed traveling with the round dance and square dance clubs. Darrel also led the Music Jams at Zion Lutheran Church in Ottawa Lake, MI, where he was a longtime member.His loving wife and best friend, Mildred Anna Gilliland, preceded Darrel in death in 2004. He is survived by his children, Arlene Andy of Ypsilanti, MI; sons, Dallas (Sue) of Ida, MI, Dwight (Mary Jo) Ottawa Lake, MI, Brian (Jean) of Toledo, and Marcus (Gabrielle) Gilliland of Atlanta GA; 20 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; brothers, Wilbur and Ronald (Flo) Gilliland.Friends may call at Zion Lutheran Church, 8307 Memorial Highway, Ottawa Lake, MI, on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 4 pm until 7 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Riga Cemetery. Those wishing to give memorials are asked to consider Zion Lutheran Church. On-line condolances mey be left at