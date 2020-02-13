|
Darrell D. Cowell
Darrell D. "Buzzy" Cowell, 65, of Toledo, OH passed away on February 11, 2020. Buzzy graduated from Waite High School in 1972. He loved his family, children and grandchildren.
Buzzy is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary Jo Cowell.
Services will be held on February 16, 2020 at Unity Methodist Church, 1902 E. Broadway St., Northwood, OH 43619. Receiving will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Services at 2:30 p.m. Celebration of Life starting at 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 13, 2020