Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Unity Methodist Church
1902 E. Broadway St.
Northwood, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:30 PM
Unity Methodist Church
1902 E. Broadway St.
Northwood, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Cowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell D. Cowell


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darrell D. Cowell Obituary
Darrell D. Cowell

Darrell D. "Buzzy" Cowell, 65, of Toledo, OH passed away on February 11, 2020. Buzzy graduated from Waite High School in 1972. He loved his family, children and grandchildren.

Buzzy is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary Jo Cowell.

Services will be held on February 16, 2020 at Unity Methodist Church, 1902 E. Broadway St., Northwood, OH 43619. Receiving will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Services at 2:30 p.m. Celebration of Life starting at 3:00 p.m.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darrell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -