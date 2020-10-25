1/
Darrell E. Carney Jr.
1945 - 2020
Darrell E. Carney, Jr.

Darrell E. Carney, Jr., age 75, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away October 19, 2020, at Orchard Villa. He was born on January 13, 1945, in Muskegon, MI, to Darrell E. Sr and Lucille M. (Chingman) Carney. Darrell retired from Glassline Corporation in 2005. Darrell was an avid boater and fisherman. Most of all, he will be remembered as being a dedicated family man. He was extremely proud of his Native American heritage and raised his family to have that same pride. He influenced so many with his teachings and his stories.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia Carney; sons, Darrell II, aka Son (Amy Woda) Carney and Jeremiah (Heather) Carney; grandchildren, Aaron, Zachariah, Miah, Alexis, Lakota, Autumn, Sunny, Rayna, Christopher, Damian, Halle and Cameo; 9 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild; brother, Jim; sisters, Darlene, Patricia and Dora. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jodi Carney-Barton; and 6 siblings.

A Celebration of Life for Darrell will be held November 7, 2020, at 11 am at Merchants Landing Bingo Hall, 6182 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. Memorial donations may be given to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
