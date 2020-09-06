Darrell J. Pickard07/16/1956 - 09/01/2020Darrell James Pickard, 64, passed away in his home on September 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Darrell was born to Melvin "Pete" and Virginia (Stannard) Pickard on July 16, 1956. Darrell graduated from Whitmer High School in 1974 and went on to work his lifetime at Ort Tool and Die, starting out as a machinist on September 1, 1974 and moving up to cost estimating.On July 17, 1976, he married his wife of 44 years, Robin (Hawley) Pickard in Toledo, Ohio. Together they raised their three children and spent countless hours with their 16 grandchildren.In addition to his work, Darrell bowled in several bowling leagues. He also taught adult education and volunteered his time teaching bowling lessons to children.To know Darrell was to love him and his kind heart. Darrell's time was always spent serving others, never asking for anything in return. Darrell was a supportive and generous man who never placed judgment. He could lighten a room with his mischievous antics and fun personality and he always had a well-informed opinion to give you on any topic. His family will miss his deep love and appreciation for any and all kinds of music and his never-ending wit.He was a loving Husband, Father, Papa, Brother, and friend who will be missed dearly.Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Edward and Betty Hawley; and brother-in-law, Timothy Hall. He is survived by his loving family; wife, Robin Pickard; children, Jason (Racheal) Pickard, Danielle (Jesse) Goebel and Adam (Julianne) Pickard; 16 grandchildren, Maxwell, Justin, Alexa, Kephra, Ethan, Dailer, Caden, Morgan, Araya, Celynn, Brayden, Chase, Mason, Nolan, Mackenzie and Aubrey. He is also survived by his brothers, Mike (Jean), Robert and Scott (Lisa); and sister, Sharyl Hall.Visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, OH on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania.For those wishing to make a kind expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.To leave a special message for the Pickard Family visit