Darrell Zimmerman
Darrell Zimmerman, 82, of Northwood, Ohio passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg Center. He was born on March 30, 1937 in Rainelle, West Virginia to Maxie and Harry Zimmerman. Darrell attended Smoot High School before serving in the U.S. Army. He worked as semi-truck driver for Art Iron Steel Company for 30 years. Darrell was a founding member of Northwood Baptist Church where he served as deacon, trustee and life-long treasurer.
Darrell is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carol; children, Michael Zimmerman, Michelle (Michael) Slowikowski, and Marlene (Daniel) Jett; grandchildren, Holly, Randy, Jacob, Emilee, Samantha, and Dakota and his sister-in-law, Frona Zimmerman. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Trevor; brother, Lacy "Bud" Haley and sisters, Lake Arlene "Jack", and Peggy Joan.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lake Twp. Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Northwood Baptist Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 14, 2019