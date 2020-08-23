Darren Alan ShermanDarren Alan Sherman, 22, of Riga, MI, passed away, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in a car accident. Darren was born in Toledo, August 22, 1997, to parents Jeffery Wielfaert and Dawn (Sherman) Messervy.Darren was a free-spirit who enjoyed meeting new people and valued making lasting friendships. He was an avid motorcycle and four wheeler enthusiast, and dog and cat lover.Darren is survived by his loving parents, father, Jeffery Wielfaert and mother, Dawn (Sherman) Messervy; sister, Desiree (Brian) Howland; significant other, Andreonna Stover; many family members; and his faithful K-9 Companions, Kobie and Dobie. He was preceded in death by grandfather, Dennis Sherman and great-grandparents, Art and Edna Wielfaert; and John and Mary McNettFriends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Monday, August 24, 2020, from 3PM – 8 PM, where Funeral Services will be held, Tuesday the 25th at 12 PM, by officiant, Pastor Nate Tuff. Masks will be required at all gatherings. Darren will be laid to rest at Riga Cemetery MI.Those wishing to offer memorials in Darren's memory are asked to consider his family.Online condolences to