Darryl P. Campbell Darryl P. Campbell, beloved husband, father and grandfather, age 79 of Toledo, Ohio passed away April 9, 2020 with complications from COVID-19 Virus. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 15, 1940. Darryl graduated from DeVilbiss High School, and the University of Toledo. He was a Senior Master Sergeant in the US Air Force having served in the Vietnam conflict, retiring after 25 years of honorable service. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Knights of Columbus, St. Jude Council #3904, Bishop Hossman Assembly 807, Catholic War Vets. Post 639, and St. Vincent de Paul Society. Darryl was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Jeanne Templin Campbell; brother, Gary (Scotty); sister, Christine (Robert) Harloff; and daughter, Kelly (James) Graves. He is survived by his wife, Carol Bohls Campbell; two sons, Darryl P. Campbell Jr., Chicago, IL., and Mark L. (Kim) Campbell, Apopka FL.; four brothers, Patrick (Karen) Campbell, Timothy (Suzanne) Campbell, Dennis (Lois) Campbell, James (Marie) Campbell; sister, Anne (Larry) Scott; grandchildren, Emily, Abigail, Joseph Graves, and Nicole Campbell. A Celebration of Darryl's Life will be held at a later date. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com. www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.