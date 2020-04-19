Darryl P. Campbell
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darryl P. Campbell Darryl P. Campbell, beloved husband, father and grandfather, age 79 of Toledo, Ohio passed away April 9, 2020 with complications from COVID-19 Virus. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 15, 1940. Darryl graduated from DeVilbiss High School, and the University of Toledo. He was a Senior Master Sergeant in the US Air Force having served in the Vietnam conflict, retiring after 25 years of honorable service. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Knights of Columbus, St. Jude Council #3904, Bishop Hossman Assembly 807, Catholic War Vets. Post 639, and St. Vincent de Paul Society. Darryl was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Jeanne Templin Campbell; brother, Gary (Scotty); sister, Christine (Robert) Harloff; and daughter, Kelly (James) Graves. He is survived by his wife, Carol Bohls Campbell; two sons, Darryl P. Campbell Jr., Chicago, IL., and Mark L. (Kim) Campbell, Apopka FL.; four brothers, Patrick (Karen) Campbell, Timothy (Suzanne) Campbell, Dennis (Lois) Campbell, James (Marie) Campbell; sister, Anne (Larry) Scott; grandchildren, Emily, Abigail, Joseph Graves, and Nicole Campbell. A Celebration of Darryl's Life will be held at a later date. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com. www.coylefuneralhome.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved