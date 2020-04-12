|
Daryl E. Garland
Daryl Edward Garland, age 52 of Toledo, passed away on April 6, 2020. He was born to Ulysses and Albertha (Jacobs) Garland on October 6, 1967 in Toledo, Ohio.
He was a graduate of Rogers High School. Daryl spent his career working as a Cook for various restaurants and loved football and making his famous Macaroni and Cheese.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 9 years, Corrinna; children, Chaee Dixon, Nadja and Nishell Garland and Dajhon Holloway; step children, Ruby Franklin, Matthew and Christopher Wohlfeil; siblings, Sandra Jacobs-Brackett; brother in law, Jeffery Brackett of Virginia, Shelley and Calvin Walker, Jolisa and Jarrett Garland; grandchildren, Vau'laydja, Joalynn, Torian Alexia Nieces; nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Daryl was preceded in death by both parents, grandparents and other family members.
There will be a Memorial service for Daryl at the Lewis Avenue Baptist Church at a later date. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020