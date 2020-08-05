Daryl Ida (Jervis) Stone
Virtual memorial service planned Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Holy Trinity Church, McLean, VA https://www.holytrinityfallschurch.org/daryl
In 1935, a young Daryl Jervis started the Jervis Studio in Toledo, OH, with her brother, Quentin and their mother, Ida. During World War II Daryl took over and continued teaching tap, ballet, and baton twirling. Along the way she continued learning, studying dance in Cleveland, Detroit, New York, Chicago, and Hollywood. She joined the National Association of Dance Affiliated Artists and taught at the conventions. She opened studios on Jefferson Ave, Monroe Street, Great Eastern Shopping Center, Glanzman Road. Along with four active studios in Toledo and outskirts, she had Ohio studios in Port Clinton, Oak Harbor, Swanton, Sylvania, Delta, and studios in Blissfield and Adrian, Michigan. In each late spring, a grand recital was presented titled "The Stairway to the Stars".
Daryl and her husband Bill began to teach ballroom and etiquette classes. They also organized a baton twirling troop, the Seaway Sprites. In 1962 she created the Toledo Rockettes, the first collegiate dance team, a tradition which carries on to this day. In 1965, they were sent on a government assignment. Daryl, Bill and 11 of the Rockettes entertained for eight weeks at Army Non-Commissioned Officer Clubs in southern Germany.
In 1986, after nearly 50 years of studying and teaching dance, Daryl retired and moved to Key Largo, Florida. The studio has continued on in her name and still thrives. After hurricane Irma flooded the house in September 2017 she moved to Asheville NC and spent her remaining years there.
Survived by son, Brad Stone MD, Asheville NC; daughter in law, Valerieann, Asheville, NC; grandson, Philip (Captain), Fort Bragg NC; granddaughter, Autumn (PA-C), Annapolis MD; son, Brent, McLean, VA; daughter in law, Linda, McLean VA; grandson Nicholas, NYC, NY;l grandson, Alexander, NYC NY; long time companion, Melvin Johnson. Preceded by husband, William Stone, Toledo OH; grandson, Russell Stone, Asheville, NC.
To leave message for the family https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/waynesville-nc/daryl-stone-9288011