ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Daryl Jervis Stone, who for a half-century introduced young learners to the art of dance - tap, ballet, jazz, and acrobatic - died July 28 in Arbor Terrace of Asheville, N.C. She was 94.
She was in declining health recently, said her son, Brad Stone. She had moved to Key Largo, Fla., after selling Daryl Jervis Dance Studio in 1986, then moved to Asheville in 2017 to be close to family after Hurricane Irma damaged her Florida home.
She returned to Toledo about a decade ago as the school honored her on the 75th anniversary of its founding. A tap performance of "42nd Street" by a cast that included former students featured a moment in the spotlight for Mrs. Stone.
"She did come up and tap with us," said Brenda Paulsen, a Jervis Studio student from age 5 and an owner of the studio from 1986-2012. "Once a tapper, always a tapper."
Afterward, former students and the children who'd heard of her legacy lined up to greet Mrs. Stone and get her autograph.
"'You taught my mom! You taught me,'" they told her, her son recalled. "It was a tear jerker to see her. She put on a glow, like she was a celebrity."
For many, she was.
"She did a lot for Toledo," Mrs. Paulsen said. "She was definitely an innovator and a lady way before her time. She was being a working woman when most ladies were at home.
"She was a very good teacher. She was a talented dancer herself. She was definitely a no-nonsense kind of girl. You wanted to strive to please her, because she expected excellence," Mrs. Paulsen said. "She gave a lot of opportunities to many young ladies as well as boys interested in the dance. Through her I was able to fulfill my dream and reach out to a lot of dancers."
One student was Gloria Steinem, the noted feminist, author, and Toledo native. In a message conveyed by her office. Ms. Steinem wrote Mrs. Stone's son: "Daryl was a bright light in my life in hard times. She created a world of fantasy and discipline that taught us how to hope and work. I join her family and friends in celebrating her unique spirit."
The Jervis studio - once called the Daryl I. Jervis Studios of Professional Stage Dancing - grew from its origin in 1935 in what is now West Toledo, as she joined her mother, Ida Jervis, and her brother, Quentin Jervis, in dance instruction.
Jervis had locations on Jefferson Avenue downtown, on Monroe Street in West Toledo, but also at the Great Eastern Shopping Center in Northwood and in South Toledo on Glanzman Road. The Jervis studio had Ohio outposts in Port Clinton, Oak Harbor, and Swanton, and a Michigan branch in Adrian.
The studios' spring recital, often held at Bowsher and Whitmer high schools, featured a sea of performers and a sea of family-member spectators.
Observing the logistical choreography required, Blade staff writer Ann McAuley in 1961 wrote, "Five hundred children off and on a stage. The mere thought of it is enough to upset the old woman in the shoe and the Pied Piper."
Mrs. Paulsen said: "She was a hard worker. She strived to always improve and never took no for an answer."
Her husband, Bill Stone, helped her keep the studios running. Though not formally trained, he took part in ballroom dance performances and demonstrations that the couple and troupe offered diners at such restaurants as the Willows on Monroe Street.
She kept up on dance trends - Latin and Afro-Cuban steps in the 1950s; disco in the 1970s.
She was a former officer in the National Association of Dance and Affiliated Artists and taught at annual conventions.
She and her husband also taught etiquette courses.
"There were a lot of moving pieces in putting all this together," her son said.
She took the lead in the early 1960s as Max Gerber, a University of Toledo sports information director, asked her help in start a dance company. The result was the University of Toledo Dancing Rockettes, as it is known today. The UT website says the group was the first recognized collegiate dance team in the nation.
Mrs. Stone did the group's choreography for years. She and her husband accompanied the dancers in 1965 for an extended tour of bases in the Army's European Command.
Born April 10, 1926, in Cleveland to Ida and George Jervis, she attended Whitmer High School and UT. She traveled to Cleveland and Detroit for special dance lessons and took classes each summer in Hollywood, Chicago, and New York, her family said.
In retirement, she and her companion, Melvin Johnson, traveled widely. She often acted as social chairman for the reunions of his Army unit from World War II.
She and William Stone married in 1952. He died in 1984.
Surviving are her longtime companion, Melvin Johnson; sons Brad and Brent Stone, and four grandchildren.
A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at Holy Trinity Church, McLean, Va., with a webstream available at holytrinityfallschurch.org/daryl.
Arrangements are by Garrett Funeral Home, Waynesville, N.C.
