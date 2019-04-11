Daryl Steven (Butch) Rhoades



Daryl Steven "Butch" Rhoades



Born in Toledo, Ohio on April 20, 1945, he lived in Temperance, Michigan all his life. Butch met his Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and friends.



Daryl gave is heart to the Lord at age 15. He sure enjoyed going to church and hearing the word of God preached and listening to gospel music.



He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S Army.



Butch married Julia Heath on March 23, 1979, celebrating 40 years. He retired from GM Power train with 30 years of service and was also a meat cutter at Kroger. He was a talented craftsman, creating beautiful pieces in painting, woodworking and model cars. He loved the outdoors , growing produce, feeding squirrels and maintaining beautiful flower beds in their yard.



He is survived by his loving wife Julia, children, Daryl Rhoades, Clark Rhoades, James Downey, Vicky Slagle; sisters, Jackie (Arnold) Klock, Margo (Arnold) Bomia, 7 grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren.



Butch was the best at being their grandpa. He gave his grandkids a lifetime of wonderful memories.



Butch was a lifelong member of the Baptist church, serving in many capacities and most recently had their church home at Northwest Baptist church.



Visitation will be held from 12 noon on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Northwest Baptist Church, 3906 W. Alexis Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 where services will be held at 1:00pm.



Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery, Sylvania, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northwest Baptist Church.



pawlakfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary