David A. JensenDavid A. Jensen, 58, of Millbury, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, following a brief illness, at the Toledo Hospital, Toledo, Ohio. He was born on August 19, 1962, in Oregon, Ohio, to Barbara (Warmbrod) and Roger Jensen.He was a 1980 graduate of Genoa High School. David was the Co-Owner of Jensen Construction with his brother, Steve, for the last 38 years. He was a member of Bethel Church in Elmore; Genoa Masonic Lodge #433; Zenobia Shrine; Toledo Power Squadron; Historical Construction Equipment Association; and Local 18- Operating Engineers.Survivors include his parents; brother, Steven (Carol) Jensen; niece, Jessica; nephew, Ben; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Grace Warmbrod-Sheldon, Earl Warmbrod, Gene Sheldon, and Carl and Dorothy Jensen.Due to the Pandemic, Private Graveside Services will be held at Allen Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bethel Church in Elmore, Ohio.