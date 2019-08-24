|
David A. Michaels
David A. Michaels, age 86, of Toledo, passed away August 18, 2019 at Lakes of Sylvania. Dave was born November 23, 1932 in Toledo to Anthony and Helen (Drzewiecki) Michaels. He was a veteran of the US Navy serving in the Korean War, he was then employed with the Adam Wholesalers for more than 47 years retiring in 1994. Not a man to just relax, he chose to "go back to work" to help out his son Keith and adopted work son Bob Schmidt to work in their company at Performance Tool and Abrasive for the next 25 years, working up until last month. He also enjoyed woodworking and was a jack of all trades and always willing to help friends and family with remodeling projects.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, LaDonna M. Michaels; son, Keith A. (Carol) Michaels; two grandsons, Ryan (Kristin Kukic) Michaels and Erik (Stephanie) Michaels and first great grandchild due any day; brother-in-law, Gary (Mary) Krall; sisters-in-law, Barbara (Dr. James) Mayer, Sharon Krall; nieces and nephews and special friends, Darnell Smith and the Scheick family.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Eleanor Cuttaia; brothers-in-law, Joe Cuttaia, Sr, Richard Krall, Bill Krall and sister-in-law Marilyn Krall.
The family will receive guests Monday, August 26, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300); with a scripture service at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Celebration will begin at 10:00 am Tuesday at Christ the King, 4100 Harvest Lane. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Church in David's memory.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019