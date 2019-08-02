Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH
1966 - 2019
David A. Snyder Jr. Obituary
David A. Snyder Jr. 10/6/66 - 07/17/19

The world lost a legend today. David A. Snyder Jr. followed his mother, Janice Snyder and brother Robert Snyder home to Heaven.

David is survived by his loving and caring fiancee of 10 years, Sylvia Kaszubski; children, Ryan, Sarah and Carolena Snyder; stepson, Joshua Everitt and father David Snyder Sr. He also leaves behind his brothers, Mike (Sheila) Snyder, Mikey (Destiny) Snyder, Dustin Snyder, Brian Snyder and Jamie along with their children, Brianna and Scotty Snyder and lifetime friends, Greg Cluckly and Herb.

Viewing will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home on Heatherdowns, on Friday from 2:00-8:00 p.m., and he'll be layed to rest on Saturday morning at Highland Memorial Gardens beside his grandpa, Kenneth A. Snyder. David was loved by many, but only truly known by few. I love you David, I'll make sure your name lives on through Care Bear just the way you told me to!

Published in The Blade on Aug. 2, 2019
