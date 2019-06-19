David A. "Dave" Sweet



David A. "Dave" Sweet, age 59, of Temperance, Michigan, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Toledo Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born on February 16, 1960 to Vernon L. and Jean L. Sweet in Toledo. Dave was a graduate of Whitmer High School and worked in the family business, Gutter Suppliers. Above everything, his family including his other half of 37 years, Trish Sweet, his children and precious grandchildren were his absolute pride and joy. He had a great sense of humor, loved golfing, fishing and enjoyed playing cards with his family. One thing his family will always remember him for is his ferocious appetite and how he loved to order more than he could eat.



Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Trish Sweet; his beautiful mother, Jean Sweet; children, Tiffany Sweet, Angie (Jon) Balla and David J. (Alison) Sweet; grandchildren, Nicole, Collin, Nick and Lucas; siblings, Bonnie (Terry) Smith, Michael Sweet and Ronald (Sue) Sweet; sister in law, Catherine Sweet and many nieces, nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Vern and brother, Jim Sweet.



At Dave's request, all visitation and services were privately held for his family. Interment took place in Toledo Memorial Park.



Published in The Blade on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary