David "Big Dave" A. VandercookDavid "Big Dave" A. Vandercook, age 58, of Erie, Michigan passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born to the late William and Betty (Lake) Vandercook in Monroe, Michigan on February 2, 1962.David enjoyed working with his hands, building sheds, working on cars, and building houses. Anyone could ask David to build or fix anything and he would. For fun he would go to auctions and would take rides on his motorcycle, fishing, and spending time up north. David adored his granddog, Twizzler and was known to have a knack for cooking, especially his famous chili. Many would say he would give anyone the shirt off his back, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with those he loved.Left to cherish David's memory are his daughters, Melanie (David Nicely) Coutcher and Heather (Sean) Howard; beloved granddog, Twizzler; siblings, Bill Vandercook and Lori Kontz; and many relatives and dear friends. David was preceded in death by his siblings, Gary and Linda Vandercook.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Nurse Renee with Hospice of Northwest Ohio.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.Due to the current circumstances, services for David will be private.Arrangements were entrusted with Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel (419 473 0300). To share memories and condolences with David's family please visit our website.