David A. Waller


1966 - 2019
David A. Waller Obituary
David A. Waller

David A. Waller, 53, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away May 31, 2019, after a 3 year battle with ALS. David was a 1985 graduate of Devilbiss High School and was a driver for TARPS for several years.

He is survived by his mother, Garnet Waller; his fiancée, Stephanie Rodriguez and her son, Taylor. Also surviving are his brother, Patrick (Jean) Waller and sisters, Linda Pirolli, Cheryl (Henry Schuster) Greenburg and Sue Seeman. David was preceded in death by his father, Walter Waller.

The family would like to thank everyone who donated to David's cremation fund. Per his wishes, there will be no services. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.toledocremation.com

Published in The Blade on June 7, 2019
