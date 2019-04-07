David Agosti



David Agosti, 58, passed away on April 6, 2019.



Born in Toledo, Ohio, on July 30, 1960, he was the son of August and Gertrude Agosti (Neuser). He graduated in 1978 from Central Catholic High School. He was a member of the Glee Club where he met his loving wife, Maureen Agosti (Mehling). They shared 12 years of marriage together.



He was employed at 2-Scale for over 30 years, as the manager of their graphics department. In honor of his hard work and dedication, the department has been renamed the Agosti Graphics Department.



David was a parishioner of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. David was a man of many talents, interests, and skills. He was a World World II aficionado. He and his twin brother, Doug, were the founding members of the Nu-Tones. Dave was the lead singer, song writer, and guitarist. He was meticulous and dependable. If you wanted something done right, you asked Dave to do it. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and bringing a smile to his loved ones faces. He loved to prank his sisters and tell his grandchildren knock-knock jokes. Dave took great pride in his home, yard, and most of all his family.



He is survived by his beloved wife Maureen Agosti, his siblings Dennis (Carol), Karen Juette (Larry), Kevin (Wilma), Deborah, Dianne Banachowski (Larry), and Doug (Mara), his stepchildren Matthew Sanner (Brooke) and their children Emory and Maddox, Mackenzie Dooley (JD) and their children William and Eleanor, and Michael Sanner, many nieces and nephews, and countless friends.



Friends may visit at the Ansberg West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue on Tuesday, April 9, from 2:00-8:00 p.m, where the Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will begin at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2240 Castlewood Dr. On Wednesday, April 10 at 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences for David's family may be expressed online at



www.ansberg-west.com





Published in The Blade from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019