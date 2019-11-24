Home

Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:30 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
David Allan Rearick


1968 - 2019
David Allan Rearick Obituary
David Allan Rearick

David Allan Rearick, 51 years, of Lambertville, MI, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, in his home. The son of Bryan and Kathleen (Goode) Rearick, he was born May 3, 1968.

He had a passion for learning and music, but none of that compared to the love he held for his children, family and his friends. He attended Michigan State, Arizona State, and The University of Toledo. He spent many years doing tax work and most recently, as a behavioral specialist for A Renewed Mind Behavioral Health.

He is survived by daughter, Mia; son, Miles, their mother, Cara; his mother, Kathleen (Goode); brother, Dan; niece, Allison and nephew, Matt. He was preceded in death by his father, Bryan Rearick.

David had a huge heart, was smart as a whip, and had a great sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 12 Noon until 4:00 p.m. in Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI, where the funeral service will be at 3:30 p.m. Cremation will follow.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
