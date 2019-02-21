David Allen Hall Jr.



David Allen Hall, Jr., 51, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away, Friday February 15, 2019. He was born January 19, 1968 in Toledo, Ohio to David Allen Sr. and Karen Mary (Hatzidakis) Hall. David was a 1986 graduate of Springfield High School. He studied computer science after receiving a coveted appointment to the West Point Military Academy. David graduated from West Point in 1990 and entered the US Army as a First Lieutenant and was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain. He was a Business Analyst for Marcos Pizza Corporate Offices in Toledo. A loving father, David enjoyed downhill skiing with his five sons and traveling with his family.



He is survived by his parents; wife Blanca (Salinas) Hall; children David Allen III; Nicholas Ryan; Nathan Robert; Jonathan Cory; Zachary Pheonix; step-children, Jessenia; Ismael; and Emily; siblings Tracie (Richard) Dakters and Jim (Lori) Hall; along with four nieces and three nephews. David was greatly loved and cherished by his family.



Private services will be held for his family. In lieu of flowers a benevolence to the family would be appreciated. Online condolences to



Published in The Blade on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary