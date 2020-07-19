David B. Hughes
David B. Hughes 72, passed away peacefully July 3, 2020 with his loving wife by his side.
Dave was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa to Paul and Betty Hughes. The family later moved to Sioux City, Iowa.
He married Joan Braunger, his soulmate. They had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Dave and Joan moved to Toledo, Ohio to go into the oil business with his father. After Dave sold the business, he went to work with a Japanese oil company where he worked for 10 years before retirement.
Dave was an avid fisherman, loved playing golf, riding his Harley and the two of them loved to travel. He was also musically inclined. Dave was the drummer in a band while in high school and college. His true talent was home improvement where there wasn't a challenge too big for him to accomplish. His strongest quality was his sense of humor and outgoing personality. He was a fiercely loyal son, husband and father. Joan, Tony and all of those lucky enough to know him will cherish his memory. We thank God for the gift of his life. Words cannot express how truly blessed we are to have had him in our lives.
He is survived by his wife, Joan and son, Tony. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In following Dave's wishes, no service will be held at this time. Memorial contributions in Dave's name may be made to American Heart Association
.