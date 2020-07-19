1/1
David B. Hughes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David B. Hughes

David B. Hughes 72, passed away peacefully July 3, 2020 with his loving wife by his side.

Dave was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa to Paul and Betty Hughes. The family later moved to Sioux City, Iowa.

He married Joan Braunger, his soulmate. They had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Dave and Joan moved to Toledo, Ohio to go into the oil business with his father. After Dave sold the business, he went to work with a Japanese oil company where he worked for 10 years before retirement.

Dave was an avid fisherman, loved playing golf, riding his Harley and the two of them loved to travel. He was also musically inclined. Dave was the drummer in a band while in high school and college. His true talent was home improvement where there wasn't a challenge too big for him to accomplish. His strongest quality was his sense of humor and outgoing personality. He was a fiercely loyal son, husband and father. Joan, Tony and all of those lucky enough to know him will cherish his memory. We thank God for the gift of his life. Words cannot express how truly blessed we are to have had him in our lives.

He is survived by his wife, Joan and son, Tony. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In following Dave's wishes, no service will be held at this time. Memorial contributions in Dave's name may be made to American Heart Association.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved