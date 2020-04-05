|
David B. Seibenick
David Bernard Seibenick, age 72, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 in Perrysburg, OH. David was born on October 26, 1947; he was the son of the late Bernard and Mildred (Cira) Seibenick.
David is survived by son, Jeff (Leigh Heiser) Seibenick and granddaughter, Lennox; siblings Lynn (Randy Enomoto) Westwood, Chris (Jim) Johnston, John (Joanne Gall) Seibenick, Daniel Seibenick, Lee Seibenick, Mary (Milo) Waits, Kurt (Judy) Seibenick, Pete (Joan) Seibenick and Eric (Phyllis Castro) Seibenick and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
As the senior brother of the ten-sibling Seibenick family, David was known for his love of music, art and his parish, St. John XXII. He was our debonair David and will truly be missed by everyone who was a part of his life. David was a graduate of Toledo St. Francis high school and the University of Toledo and held design certifications for his work in Interior Design. David was well known throughout the Toledo business community. He was a loving, supportive father and a hard worker who was very passionate about his career and worked until the day he died.
A Mass of Christian burial at St. John XXIII will occur in the next few months. Arrangements are being handled by Coyle Funeral Home in Toledo. Please visit www.coylefuneralhome.com to send condolences and share memories.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020