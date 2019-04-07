David "Tub" Briner, Sr.



David "Tub" Briner, Sr., age 82, of Maumee, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born November 11, 1936 in Napoleon, Ohio to Fred and Ida (Kinder) Briner. Dave attended Liberty Center Schools where he met his wife, Pat. He was a person who could make friends with anyone, he never met a stranger. Dave was a member of Northern Light Lodge #40 in Maumee. He was a 61 year member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, where he worked as a Journeyman Lineman for 41 years. Dave worked with High Voltage Systems for 27 years, Romanoff Electric for 6 years and retired in 1993 after 8 years from Toledo Edison. Dave enjoyed traveling in his early years and going on cruises. He loved his John Deer tractor and mowing the yard. Dave was an avid Detroit Lions and Ohio State Buckeye fan.



Dave is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Pat Briner; sons, Randy, Jeff (Robin) and Dave, Jr.; granddaughters, Marlow (Josh) and Ariel; great-grandchildren, Michael, Riley, Degan and Zane; sister, Lila Myers; grand dogs, "Cally" and "Luckey," and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Dennis Briner.



The family will receive guests Monday, April 8, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Heath-Colton Cemetery, Liberty Center, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation or the in Dave's memory.



