David Browning



David Browning, 80, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away on July 17th, 2020, at his home. David graduated from Maumee High School, class of 1959. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Arts degree from Bowling Green State University and a Masters of Counseling from the University of Toledo where he was an Assistant Professor within the Community & Technical College and the Health & Human Services College.



He was known for his years as an entertainer, beginning during his time at Bowling Green and lasting over six decades at various venues including The Coach House, Mancy's Italian, The Crew's Nest at Put-in-Bay, and as a regular guest at The Toledo Zoo's Music Under the Stars.



David was a Past Master and longtime member of the Wood County Masonic Lodge, No. 112, in Bowling Green, where he made history by officiating the raising ceremony of three men representing the Christian, Jewish, and Muslim faiths. He was an active member of Olivet Lutheran Church, in Sylvania.



Described as a quiet man who loved people and learning, David is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sandra Browning; sons, Justin Zohn (Monika Ortiz) and Demian Browning (Tevan Reber); siblings, James Browning (Cristina), Melvin Browning (Nelda), Mary Prieston (Brian), and Gary Times; grandchildren, Gabriel, Xandria, Raiden, Ozzie, Corbin, Dylan, and Hadyn; great-grandchildren, Emmett, Ryder, and Ellis.



David was preceded in death by his mother, Lena Browning; step-father, RB Times; father, Harrison Browning; and brother, Randy Times.



At this time, there are no plans for a memorial service. Memorial donations may be given in his name to: The Transplant House of Cleveland, 11514 Mayfield Rd., Cleveland OH 44106; or Olivet Lutheran Church, 5840 Monroe St., Sylvania OH 43560.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store