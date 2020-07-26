1/1
David Browning
David Browning

David Browning, 80, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away on July 17th, 2020, at his home. David graduated from Maumee High School, class of 1959. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Arts degree from Bowling Green State University and a Masters of Counseling from the University of Toledo where he was an Assistant Professor within the Community & Technical College and the Health & Human Services College.

He was known for his years as an entertainer, beginning during his time at Bowling Green and lasting over six decades at various venues including The Coach House, Mancy's Italian, The Crew's Nest at Put-in-Bay, and as a regular guest at The Toledo Zoo's Music Under the Stars.

David was a Past Master and longtime member of the Wood County Masonic Lodge, No. 112, in Bowling Green, where he made history by officiating the raising ceremony of three men representing the Christian, Jewish, and Muslim faiths. He was an active member of Olivet Lutheran Church, in Sylvania.

Described as a quiet man who loved people and learning, David is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sandra Browning; sons, Justin Zohn (Monika Ortiz) and Demian Browning (Tevan Reber); siblings, James Browning (Cristina), Melvin Browning (Nelda), Mary Prieston (Brian), and Gary Times; grandchildren, Gabriel, Xandria, Raiden, Ozzie, Corbin, Dylan, and Hadyn; great-grandchildren, Emmett, Ryder, and Ellis.

David was preceded in death by his mother, Lena Browning; step-father, RB Times; father, Harrison Browning; and brother, Randy Times.

At this time, there are no plans for a memorial service. Memorial donations may be given in his name to: The Transplant House of Cleveland, 11514 Mayfield Rd., Cleveland OH 44106; or Olivet Lutheran Church, 5840 Monroe St., Sylvania OH 43560.


Published in The Blade from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

5 entries
July 26, 2020
Sending Love❤ and condolences to Sandy and the family! I met David and Sandy in 1991 when I was a student at UT. He was a professor of mine in Social Services. After college we became friends and listened to him when he played his music in town here. David Will forever be missed!!!
Jane Elekonich
Friend
July 25, 2020
I met David during a challenging period of my life, while I was a resident at the Family Tree. He used to come and sing for us and at a couple of the Open Houses. I just remember him as being so kind, and of course, so talented. I'm pretty sure I still have an album of his (yes, it was that long ago). May he rest in peace.
Denise
July 25, 2020
The pleasure of knowing David goes back just 17 years for me. During that time I enjoyed each opportunity to share time with him. We learned from each other as often as we laughed together. He was as nice and good of a person as I have ever known. There will be a special place in my heart and mind for him always.
Bill Newsted
Friend
July 25, 2020
I am proud to say David has been a friend for over 45 years.

Hes been a friend, mentor, and inspiration...I will miss him dearly as will all who knew him !!

Steve Rife
Steven Rife
Friend
July 24, 2020
David was a life-long friend with whom time could never diminish the special connection we shared. I was so happy when he literally bumped into me several months ago and our families re-connected. To his precious family we offer our most heartfelt condolences. His beautiful voice and gentle ways are a memory I will always cherish.
Daniel M Trumbull
Friend
