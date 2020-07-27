1/1
David Browning
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(News story) David Browning, a social worker and professor who for decades connected with audiences as a folk guitarist and singer, died July 17 at his home in Sylvania. He was 80.

His death was sudden and the cause still unknown, his son Justin Zohn said.

From the 1970s through the 1990s, Mr. Browning was a constant on the northwest Ohio music scene, playing gigs on Friday and Saturday nights at places such as the Coach House in West Toledo and the Crew's Nest in Put-in-Bay. He was a frequent guest at the Toledo Zoo's Music Under the Stars.

In the 1980s he did a stint as a full-time musician, touring and selling his album, Forever Young , but for most of his career he mixed music with teaching at the University of Toledo or social work.

"He just had an innate way of connecting with people," Mr. Zohn said. "Whether it was through music or teaching or just sitting around a table."

Friend Steven Rife, who joined with Mr. Browning once at the Music Under the Stars, said he was charismatic on stage with a beautiful voice, but was humble and quiet when not performing. When it came to the folk scene in Toledo, Mr. Rife compared his friend to local jazz greats Claude Black and Clifford Murphy.

"In my mind he was as a big of a legend as they were in jazz," he said.

Born in Mississippi to Lena Browning and Harrison Browning, Mr. Browning moved to northwest Ohio as a child. He lived at the Miami Children's Center in Maumee for eight years, and graduated from Maumee High School in 1959. He received a bachelor of arts degree from Bowling Green State University and a master of counseling degree from the University of Toledo.

He began performing in the early 1960s, according to Blade articles at the time, touring the Midwest, and was referred to as a "folk-singing social worker" in 1966, when he was leaving Toledo and his job at the Lucas County welfare department for Duluth, Minn., to work in a welfare position.

He sang his own music, protest songs, and folk staples. He was a fan of Ovation guitars, eventually buying a double-necked guitar, although he was especially fond of his 12-string.

After several years in Minnesota, he returned to Toledo, spending time at the Toledo Board of Community Relations, and teaching at the University of Toledo's community and technical college.

He met his wife, Sandra Browning, in the early 1970s while she was a student of his at UT.

His stint as a full-time musician ended for financial reasons, as he had a wife and two young children.

"He really wanted to give it a try," Mr. Zohn said. "It was one of the things that he always coveted."

He then went back to UT, working as an assistant professor in the Health & Human Services College, a position he held into the 2010s.

He continued to play too, extending a performing career to six decades. He survived a heart attack and lung transplant. He was also deeply involved in the Wood County Masonic Lodge, No. 112, in Bowling Green, and an active member of Olivet Lutheran Church in Sylvania.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra Browning; sons Justin Zohn and Demian Browning; brothers James Browning, Melvin Browning, and Gary Times; sister Mary Prieston; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

There are no plans for a memorial service at this time. The family suggests tributes to the Transplant House of Cleveland.

This is a news story by The Blade. Contact the newsroom at citydesk@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Jul. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

12 entries
July 26, 2020
I spent some of my happiest times listening to Dave when he played at the Coach House back in the 70’s.
He will always have a place in my heart. My condolences to the family.
Randy Diener
Friend
July 26, 2020
My college roommate and friend since 1963. We went to a lot of music events together. Lost touch a bit over the decades but always great memories of Dave as a person and musician. He will be missed by many. Love and prayers to his family.
Jerry Lee
Friend
July 26, 2020
David was a dear friend. I so enjoyed working with him and Sandy at UT. I will remember him always for his smile.
Gwen Terwilliger
Coworker
July 26, 2020
He always had a smile when he saw . He encouraged my musical journey!
James ham
Coworker
July 26, 2020
Dave and I worked together at Providence Lutheran Church in the 70's and remained friends. I presided at Dave and Sandy's wedding. LuAnn and I attended many of his musical events over the years, but gradually drifted apart. Sorry to see his passing. May God bless and comfort the family.
Fred Shuman
Friend
July 26, 2020
Sending Love❤ and condolences to Sandy and the family! I met David and Sandy in 1991 when I was a student at UT. He was a professor of mine in Social Services. After college we became friends and listened to him when he played his music in town here. David Will forever be missed!!!
Jane Elekonich
Friend
July 26, 2020
Our good friend ...
One of the first professional musicians I ever saw perform became one of our best friends.
He played for our wedding and reception in Cleveland.
Both of our Mom's loved him !!!
Because of his generous invitation, it was with David I played at "Music Under The Stars". What a thrill to hear that wave of applause !!!
He always teased that we named our 4th son after him ...
A few months ago he stopped in the store and we had our usual relaxed chat. He was a constant in this crazy changing world and all who knew him will miss him greatly.
He was a generous giver of time, service, and loyalty.
Our thoughts and prayers will be with Sandy and the rest of the family these coming days.
Fred and Alice Shuman
Friend
July 26, 2020
David was loved and admired within the music community in NW Ohio since he began performing. I hope a concert/memorial will materialize and the area musicians will give of themselves to honor David. I will be first in line. R. I. P.
Ray Peterson
Friend
July 25, 2020
I met David during a challenging period of my life, while I was a resident at the Family Tree. He used to come and sing for us and at a couple of the Open Houses. I just remember him as being so kind, and of course, so talented. I'm pretty sure I still have an album of his (yes, it was that long ago). May he rest in peace.
Denise
July 25, 2020
The pleasure of knowing David goes back just 17 years for me. During that time I enjoyed each opportunity to share time with him. We learned from each other as often as we laughed together. He was as nice and good of a person as I have ever known. There will be a special place in my heart and mind for him always.
Bill Newsted
Friend
July 25, 2020
I am proud to say David has been a friend for over 45 years.

Hes been a friend, mentor, and inspiration...I will miss him dearly as will all who knew him !!

Steve Rife
Steven Rife
Friend
July 24, 2020
David was a life-long friend with whom time could never diminish the special connection we shared. I was so happy when he literally bumped into me several months ago and our families re-connected. To his precious family we offer our most heartfelt condolences. His beautiful voice and gentle ways are a memory I will always cherish.
Daniel M Trumbull
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved