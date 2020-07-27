Our good friend ...

One of the first professional musicians I ever saw perform became one of our best friends.

He played for our wedding and reception in Cleveland.

Both of our Mom's loved him !!!

Because of his generous invitation, it was with David I played at "Music Under The Stars". What a thrill to hear that wave of applause !!!

He always teased that we named our 4th son after him ...

A few months ago he stopped in the store and we had our usual relaxed chat. He was a constant in this crazy changing world and all who knew him will miss him greatly.

He was a generous giver of time, service, and loyalty.

Our thoughts and prayers will be with Sandy and the rest of the family these coming days.

Fred and Alice Shuman

Friend