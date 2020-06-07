David "Dave" Bruce Schak
David "Dave" Bruce Schak, born January 4th, 1949 in St. Paul, MN, passed away unexpectedly during his morning walk on June 3rd, 2020 in Sylvania, OH at the age of 71. Dave was born in St. Paul, MN, to parents Julia (Pink) and George Schak, and grew up in the Midway district. He attended St. Columba Elementary School and Cretin High School. He then graduated with a bachelor's degree from Loras College, Dubuque, IA, where he was a collegiate wrestler. He began his career as a teacher and wrestling coach and taught at Guardian Angels where he met the love of his life—best friend, Mary Lou (Peters) Schak. After transitioning away from teaching, Dave became a real estate agent, specializing in corporate real estate. Dave moved his family to Sylvania, OH and worked for Tuffy Associates as Director of Real Estate and Construction for over 25 years until his retirement in June 2019.
Dave's passion in life was his family. He married his wife, Mary Lou in 1975. Together they raised four wonderful children, Katie, Melissa, Jeff and Amy. He will be fondly remembered as "Bebob" by his eight grandchildren whom he adored: Malakai, Maleeah, Alexander, Evelyn, Malayna, Wesley, Calvin, and Melohim. Dave was an avid sports fan "SKOL Vikings", coach, and health conscious person. He volunteered as a C.Y.O. coach for over 20 years for his children and grandchildren. Dave approached everything in life at 100%, nothing was left incomplete.
Dave is survived by his wife of almost 45 years, Mary Lou (Peters); children, Dr. Kathryn, Melissa, Jeffrey (Andrea), and Amy; eight grandchildren; sisters, Debora Schak and Patricia Quesnel; sister-in-law, Esther; brothers-in-law, Roger Peters, Ronald (Debra) Peters and Gray (TracIe) Peters; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews, extended family, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Julia; siblings, Lucille (C.F.) Myhr, George (Delores) Schak, Daniel Schak, and Pat's late husband, Robert Quesnel; and his in-laws, Lambert and Florence Peters.
A celebration of Dave's life will be held on Sunday, June 7 from 4-8 p.m. at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 Main St., Sylvania, OH.
A Catholic Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 8 at 11 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church, 5562 Dorr St., Toledo, OH.
Live streaming available at LittleFlowerToledo.org. In lieu of flowers please make memorials in honor of Dave's long career as coach to Little Flower / St. Benedict's Athletic Program. Online condolences to reebfuneralhome.com
www.reebfuneralhome.com
David "Dave" Bruce Schak, born January 4th, 1949 in St. Paul, MN, passed away unexpectedly during his morning walk on June 3rd, 2020 in Sylvania, OH at the age of 71. Dave was born in St. Paul, MN, to parents Julia (Pink) and George Schak, and grew up in the Midway district. He attended St. Columba Elementary School and Cretin High School. He then graduated with a bachelor's degree from Loras College, Dubuque, IA, where he was a collegiate wrestler. He began his career as a teacher and wrestling coach and taught at Guardian Angels where he met the love of his life—best friend, Mary Lou (Peters) Schak. After transitioning away from teaching, Dave became a real estate agent, specializing in corporate real estate. Dave moved his family to Sylvania, OH and worked for Tuffy Associates as Director of Real Estate and Construction for over 25 years until his retirement in June 2019.
Dave's passion in life was his family. He married his wife, Mary Lou in 1975. Together they raised four wonderful children, Katie, Melissa, Jeff and Amy. He will be fondly remembered as "Bebob" by his eight grandchildren whom he adored: Malakai, Maleeah, Alexander, Evelyn, Malayna, Wesley, Calvin, and Melohim. Dave was an avid sports fan "SKOL Vikings", coach, and health conscious person. He volunteered as a C.Y.O. coach for over 20 years for his children and grandchildren. Dave approached everything in life at 100%, nothing was left incomplete.
Dave is survived by his wife of almost 45 years, Mary Lou (Peters); children, Dr. Kathryn, Melissa, Jeffrey (Andrea), and Amy; eight grandchildren; sisters, Debora Schak and Patricia Quesnel; sister-in-law, Esther; brothers-in-law, Roger Peters, Ronald (Debra) Peters and Gray (TracIe) Peters; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews, extended family, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Julia; siblings, Lucille (C.F.) Myhr, George (Delores) Schak, Daniel Schak, and Pat's late husband, Robert Quesnel; and his in-laws, Lambert and Florence Peters.
A celebration of Dave's life will be held on Sunday, June 7 from 4-8 p.m. at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 Main St., Sylvania, OH.
A Catholic Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 8 at 11 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church, 5562 Dorr St., Toledo, OH.
Live streaming available at LittleFlowerToledo.org. In lieu of flowers please make memorials in honor of Dave's long career as coach to Little Flower / St. Benedict's Athletic Program. Online condolences to reebfuneralhome.com
www.reebfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.