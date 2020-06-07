David Brunner
David Joseph Brunner, 84, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. David was born to Frank J. Brunner and Monique (Gengler) Brunner on March 12, 1936 in Toledo, Ohio. He graduated from St. Teresa grade school and went to Central Catholic High School. He was in the Coast Guard Reserves from November 24, 1953 to February 2, 1956. He entered the US Air Force on February 6, 1956 and served at Lachland Air Force base, Texas, Elsworth Air Base, North Dakota and Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii. He was discharged from The Air Force on February 6, 1958.
David is survived by his sisters, Mary Patricia Schausten Birsen, Suzanne Schroeder, and his brother, Dr. John F. (Mary Ellen) Brunner. He also leaves behind his many nieces, nephews and friends to cherish his memory, especially Donald and Mary Birsen, Ed and Maureen Schroeder.. He will also be greatly missed by his great nephew, Michael Brunner, who bonded with David, providing him with his requests for treats and discussing his favorite topics of conversation, cars and politics. A special thanks to the wonderful caregivers of the Covid unit of Toledo Hospital who took such good care of him, the caregivers of Devine Rehabilitation and Nursing of Sylvania, Doctors Joseph Peyton and Robert Diver, and the personnel of Ebeid Hospice. David will always be remembered for his special devotion to the Little Flower, St. Therese of Lisieux to whom he prayed daily for intercession with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Walker Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements for his personalized funeral plan. Please leave an online condolence to the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com. Preparations for a Mass and memorial service will be made at a later time. Memorial donations may be made to Central Catholic High School or to St. Joseph Catholic Church of Sylvania.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.