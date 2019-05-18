David C. Baker



David C. Baker, 77, of Genoa, Ohio passed away peacefully encompassed in the love of his family on May 17, 2019 at his home. He was born in Lindsey Ohio on November 9, 1941 to Charles and Bonita (Jaisler) Baker-Hathaway David was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and worked as a Union Sprinkler Fitter for Local 669 for over 35 years.



David is survived by his children, Deanna (Chuck) Vizi, Dawn Kovac, Dave (Tammy ) Baker, Dan ( Lisa Hensley) Baker; Grandchildren, Nicholas Vizi, Lauren Vizi, Erin (Tobey) Mottmiller, Rachel (Jonathon) Ray, Taylor Baker, Donavon Baker , Shawna Parker, Autumn Hensley, Alyssa Hensley, Daniel J. Baker; Great Grandchildren, Eliana Mottmiller, Andrew, Colton, and Wyatt Ray (and one baby girl on the way); siblings, Barbara Hall, Mary Hicks, and Brenda Dolweck; his special friend Anna Suhrweier and Faithful Dog, Sparky George. He was preceded in death by his parents, Step Father James Hathaway; siblings, Ronald, Larry, Richard, Kathy, Bonnie and his wife, Donna Jean.



Arrangements are being handled by Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Rd. For more information visit www.egglestonmeinert.com Internment will be at Restlawn Memorial Park. Those wishing an expression of sympathy in David's memory are asked to consider Allen Clay Joint Fire Department, St. Peters UCC Millbury, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio



Published in The Blade from May 18 to May 20, 2019