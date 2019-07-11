David C. Poland



David Poland, 66, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at home. He was born on November 3, 1952 to Clifford and Mildred Poland.



Dave was currently the owner of American Way Sales, who specialized in American Made/Union Made advertising products. This came after his retirement from Teamsters Local 20 where he was a member for 30 years and a Business Agent. Dave began his union career in the warehouse of Foodtown, where he became an over-the-road driver as well as for Ace Hardware where he was a steward.



Dave's biggest joy came from spending time with family and friends at his cottage at Lake Diane in Camden, MI. He would sit for hours and watch the world go by. Dave was a huge country music fan who knew the words to almost every old country song and usually had a story to go along with each one.



Dave is survived by his wife, Robin; son, Nick; also left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Jan (Jim) Roby, Jill Vershum and Sue (Donnie) Tomanski; grandson, Andrew; and sister-in-law, Sandra Poland. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Aaron Todd; and brothers, Keith and Brent.



A Celebration of Dave's Life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 12 – 3:00 p.m. at Teamsters Local 20, 435 South Hawley St., Toledo, OH 43609. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.



Memorial donations can be made to The Sight Center, 1002 Garden Lake Parkway, Toledo, OH 43614.



Published in The Blade on July 11, 2019