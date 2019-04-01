|
|
David C. Wyman
David C. Wyman, age 60, of Toledo, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at his home. He was born to Richard C. and Betty Jean (Kuhlman) Wyman on May 4, 1958 in Toledo.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 38 years, Ellen (Fulop) Wyman; father, Richard C. Wyman; brothers, Mark (Lori) Wyman and Scott Wyman; 9 nieces and nephews; 8 great-nieces and nephews; father and mother-in-law, John (Nancy) Fulop and sister-in-law, Suzie (Don) Trumbull. David was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jean Wyman.
At David's request, all funeral services will be private and a Celebration of Life will take place on July 14, 2019.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019